Annual Home and Garden Show brings spring feeling to CSI

There comes a time in the winter months, when the cold weather isn’t fun anymore, and many people are wishing for warmth. If you are looking to get your yard and house ready, the home and garden show is the place to go.

The show takes place Feb. 14-16 at the CSI expo center, and tickets are $3 for anyone over 12.

"You’re going to see a lot of different ideas for your home and garden, whether its windows, or whether it’s decorative curbing, this is the place to see what you want to do when spring hits," said Daron Brown, the owner of Tractor Works.

The set up for the show started much earlier this week.

"We built this we started Tuesday morning, it took us about 430 man hours to build this, about 30 to 40 ton of rock in here," said Nate Adams from Kimberly Nurseries.

This is the 40th year of the home and garden show.

"There are a lot of great options, between all the vendors out here, we are going to find things for renovating your homes, building new homes, and if you come see us, we are really just focused on every day wellness, not only make your home better, but make your everyday better," said Mike Lenker from Snake River Pool and Spas.

Spring is coming faster than one may think.

"Get to view some beautiful scenery, the show is great there is a lot of great vendors, it’s kind of fun to be able to see water flowing in February and flowers inside," said Adams.

The show takes place Feb 14-16 at the CSI expo center, and tickets are $3 for anyone over 12.