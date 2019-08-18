Annual 'Joe Mama's' show takes place in Jerome

Hundreds of cars took part in the 21st annual Joe Mama’s Car Show in Jerome Saturday.

One of those was a 1944 Tudor Sedan owned by Jim Sugden and his wife.

“We’ve had it 19 years. We bought it out of a catalog in Austin, Texas, and rebuilt it from there,” Sugden said.

The pair came from Challis to take part.

“This is our first year here. We have friends that come to this,” Sugden explained.

Twin Falls resident Jim Call also had a car in the show.

“1927 Ford Model T Tudor sedan. And it's been hot rodded with a Ford flathead V8 and a little 3 speed overdrive transmission,” Call said of his car.

Event co-organizer Carl McEntarffer said that cars of all shapes and sizes show up.

“Just about anything that anybody wants to show, they can bring it over, and put it in the show. This year we have 35 different categories and we even have a best rust bucket, and a best don't run, we even have a best no engine class. So if they got something they have to tow in here, show, bring it,” McEntarffer stated.

