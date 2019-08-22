Annual Kids Fest to take place Saturday

The annual event is going to take place Saturday at the Herrett Center at the College of Southern Idaho.

The event has been going on for 7 years, and is put on by St. Luke’s and KMVT.

Other sponsors include West Mark Credit Union, who will have a bounce house, and Subaru of Twin Falls, who will have a giant slide.

Kyli Gough, the community health manager at St. Luke's, explained there’s one annual tradition that kicks off the event each year.

“The Kids Fest superhero family fun run, walk or roll, on Saturday starting at 10:30. We're super excited. All the proceeds for that run, by donation, are going to support the children's community health fund here at St. Luke’s,” Gough said.

Gough does remind those riding a scooter to wear their helmets, and they will have water along the 1 mile course, which goes around the CSI campus.

“It's a way we kick off the event for the whole day of fun filled activities for kids that are all free. So we really just love to have a little fun activity to kick start it all off,” Gough explained.

Kids Fest goes from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.