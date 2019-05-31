Annual Magic Mountain OHV safety fair hopes to educate and minimize tragedy

If you or your family enjoy all terrain vehicles in the summer, there’s an upcoming free safety seminar you may want to be a part of.

Coming up June 7th through 9th, the annual OHV safety fair will be held at Magic Mountain Ski Resort parking lot. OHV also stands for off highway vehicle.

The class lasts two and a half to three hours and they ask that participants bring whichever vehicle they wish to learn to ride.

The course will cover how to safely brake, trail etiquette, how to compensate for weight and maneuver rocks and logs.

Our area has seen five deaths from off road vehicle accidents in the last few years, and classes like these aim to reduce that number.

“This is a major recreational choice in our area,” said Jennifer Westendorff, with Safe Kids. “We really encourage all families to go through this. Even the adults can come and go through the class. We have a lot of kids that after they take the class can kind of skill their parents on how to ride safely.”

To participate, be sure to sign up in advance through the link found in our sidebar.

You’ll need to bring a DOT approved helmet, eye protection, gloves, long sleeved shirt, long pants and over the ankle boots.

