Annual Magic Valley Folk Festival immerse community with world cultures

Southern Idaho families can immerse themselves in different types of world cultures as the 2019 Magic Valley Folk Festival is in full swing.

On Monday, the festival kicked off at the Rupert Town Square with a parade and dozens of families gathered at Burley High School for Youth Culture Day on Wednesday.

This year, performers came from places like Croatia, Netherlands, Taiwan, Russia, Poland and Mexico.

"We want them to see that we have a lot of energy, we love dancing and its from our heart," Amiliano Reyes with Compañía Mexicana Danza de Folklorica said. "Maybe one day they would like to do it."

The festival gives Magic Valley families the opportunity to host some of the performers. Burley parent Miranda Walker is hosting three Russian performers.

"When I was younger, I was able to go on a tour, a folk festival tour as an American representative, so when we started having folk festivals here I absolutely wanted to be part of it," Walker said. "I want my kids to meet people from different countries and have friends from all over the world."

Walker said her children are learning a new language and it gives them a glimpse of different cultures.

"We love sharing our favorite foods with them and we love taking them to different places in town. My kids like to take them get to get snow cones," she said.

Two Croatian performers told KMVT their traditions are very different compared to some family traditions in America. They said they hope the community will be inspired by their performance.

"Croatians are very happy and very cheerful and all the energy we translate to the audience that's like the main point," Luija Hrehorowec said. "We sing and dance in the same time it all has a story."

The festivities continue on Friday and Saturday with a Gala Performance at the Burley King Arts Fine Center, the doors open at 6:30 p.m.