Annual National Night Out held in Twin Falls

Law enforcement agencies across the country are getting ready for National Night Out Tuesday evening, including those in Twin Falls.

The event is held the first Tuesday of August every year and gives communities the opportunity to get to know their local law enforcement better.

The Twin Falls Police Department, as well as the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the Idaho State Police and the Department of Fish and Game will all be out there, as well as some specialty units, explained TFPD public outreach coordinator J.P. O’Donnell.

“The SAWT team, the bomb squad, we'll have some of our bicycle officers, motorcycles will be out there, our crime and evidence unit, some members of our records department,” O’Donnell stated.

The event goes until 8 p.m. in the Twin Falls City Park, and features a free picnic style dinner for attendees.