Annual OHV safety classes to be held at Magic Mountain

The Ninth Annual Magic Mountain OHV safety fair is this weekend, June 5-7.

For anybody under the age of 16, it is required to take this class in order to ride an off highway vehicle on Forest Service land.

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office partners up with St. Luke's Children's and Magic Mountain to teach the class.

Reservations must be made online prior to the class.

"Kids need to bring a parent or guardian with them, they need to bring an OHV or an ATV that fits you, that you sit on and can ride, a helmet, long sleeve shirt, long pants, over the ankle boots, a helmet and gloves," said Lt. Daron Brown with the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office.

Helmets and gloves will also be available for purchase at Magic Mountain over the weekend.