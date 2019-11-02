Annual Sandwiches Film Festival brings in the crowds

The fourth annual Twin Falls Sandwiches Film Festival starts Friday, bringing in dozens of film makers, screenwriters, and actors.

KMVT talked with the Ray Chao, the festival director, who said the event gets bigger each year, and gets more hype surrounding it as well.

Chao also says they recently got some international recognition as well.

“Film Freeway, which is the primary platform for independent filmmakers to submit to film festivals, we were rated one of the top one hundred film festivals based on filmmaker reviews. So that's quite a compliment,” Chao explained.

Chao also said that was out of 8,000 festivals.

This year they have 65 films being shown, which means dozens of people not only visiting Twin Falls, but staying in hotels, dining out, and spending money in other ways as well, explained Southern Idaho Tourism Executive Director Melissa Barry.

“Those kinds of numbers we can think that there's probably thousands of dollars’ worth of spending, upwards of 20, 25 thousand just with the people who are coming here to spend the night because of the film festival, because they're part of the back end of things,” Barry stated.

Barry also said that number doesn't take into consideration the locals who attend the festival, and the money they may spend on dining out, or taking in other entertainment as well.