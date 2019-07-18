Twin Falls State of the City addresses future projects

In mid August, Twin Falls officials are expected to finalize their 2019-2020 budget proposal that will begin in October.

On Tuesday, Twin Falls City Council and Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce held their annual "state of the city" meeting. Their topics range from the recent failure of the fire bond measure to built new fire stations, a proposed community center for the city and upcoming construction projects.

Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar said he encourages people to attend the budget hearings because the city projects aim to meet the community needs.

"We really do have the citizens driving the things that we do in the city," Barigar said.

The budget hearings are going on now, every Monday at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

Barigar said they also discussed the growth in Twin Falls.

"We have census looming in 2020 and following that census we suspect we will be designated to be a metropolitan area by the federal government," Barigar.