Annual Sustainability Fair showcases steam roller printmaking

College of Southern Idaho students steam rolled into Earth Day at the campus during the annual Sustainability Fair.

The students printed large designs wood with cut block designs using a steamroll. The equipment was donated by local construction company.

Angela Batchelor, an associate art professor, said steam roll printmaking has been done before, but it's the first time bringing it to Twin Falls for all to see how it works.

"We've spent the semester carving these blocks, and today we get to print them, which is really exciting. Usually printing on a larger scale you have to have a very large press and in lieu of the press we're using the steam roller," Batchelor said.