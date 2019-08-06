Annual Twin Falls County fair press conference held

The Twin Falls County Fair is coming up at the end of the month, and things are underway, with the Magic Valley County Fair Board holding their annual press conference Tuesday.

KMVT was at the event where board members talked about what was new at the fair this year, as well as get their questions answered.

The biggest thing this year the fair has going on will be a "Ponies and Pistols and Pistons" event, which will kick off the fair on the opening night, Wednesday, Aug. 28.

John Pitz, the fair's manager called it a one of a kind event.

“It's a really wide spread event, we're doing wrangler bull fighters, cowboy mounted shooters, rodeo trick riders, a demo derby, freestyle motocross guys, all in hopefully a 2 hour show on Wednesday night,” Pitz explained.

The event is scheduled to start at 7, and goes until 9 at the Shouse Arena. And advanced general admission tickets are on sale now through the fair's website.