Annual golf tournament & auction raises scholarship money

On Saturday a benefit golf tournament drew a crowd to Canyon Springs Course.

The Magic Valley Junior Golf Foundation hosted the annual competition to raise money for scholarships to go towards young athletes.

The tourney started at 1:30 p.m. it was then follow by a dinner and auction.

PGA golfer Troy Merritt made an appearance and was thrilled to see how far the event has come.

"It's been a lot of fun to see where this thing has come in the last five years," Merritt said. "When they were just kind of scratching a claw and hoping to raise a little bit of money for the local kids to where they come in raising, many times more to what they were thinking and wishing. I know it's been a success so it's only going to go bigger as we go forward."

Last year the event was able to raise about $22,000 for scholarships.

