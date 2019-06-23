Annual live butterfly release returns for seventh year to honor passed loved ones

On Saturday, Hospice Visions Inc. hosted its annual Live Butterfly Release at Canyon Crest Event Center.

The event returned for its seventh year, giving the public an opportunity to release a butterfly and sent messages to loved ones, who have passed away.

"The idea of being able to whisper something to a butterfly and knowing they're going to take it to our loved one and its just a way for us to reconnect to those that we've lost," Executive Director for Hospice Visions Inc. Tami Slater said.

Before the release, a small opening ceremony took place inside the center. Organizers explained what the the painted lady butterfly signify.

"We used to do monarchs," Slater said. "But unfortunately the monarchs right now aren't really thriving, its been difficult to get them. But with the painted ladies we're able to get two in a box and It's kind of special to do it that way."

The butterflies were available on reserve or during the event. There was a $20 fee and the proceeds help support the hospice house.

Darla Carmona and her daughter release a butterfly in memory of her mother.

"It makes me feel good," Carmona said. "I believe that there are little messages that come across when butterfly land on your shoulder, or a lady bug showing up, or a hummingbird, so I like to believe in that-they are messages from people who have passed on."

