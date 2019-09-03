Twin Fall County Fair hosts annual longhorn show

The fair continues to bring crowds, and Sunday was no exception, with a nice turnout for the longhorn show Sunday afternoon.

The annual show brought out decentsized crowds, cheering on a couple dozen young participants in showing off their prized longhorns.

KMVT talked with one participant, 14-year-old Michael Miller who said this is his third year showing them, however, this was the first year working with his heifer, Cookie.

“Basically, if it's showmanship, it's presenting you and your animal," he said. "You have to make you and your animal look good. It has to look like you know what you’re doing, and it has to look nice and proper. It's just a lot of practice and getting used to each other, and being able to tolerate each other."

Michael also said they usually spend between six and seven hours a week practicing at their home outside of Buhl.