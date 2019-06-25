Annual music fest brings thousands to the Magic Valley

Country music fans in the Magic Valley are took over the Twin Falls County fairgrounds as part of the annual Gordy’s Highway 30 Music Fest June 20-22.

The sixth annual event kicked off Thursday and featured live music from 24 artists, food, and even a beer garden.

KMVT caught up with event organizer Gordy Schroeder who explained that they normally see between 3,000 and 3,500 attendees each day, and they come from all over the country.

"People come from far as Illinois, a group flew in from Germany, California, Alaska, Canada, all over the United States of America. The bands come from, the furthest band this year comes drove in from Mississippi, a lot of bands out of Texas, Washington, Oregon, Nebraska,” Schroeder explained.

Some of the bands this year included A Thousand Horses, Whiskey Myers, and Sam Riggs.