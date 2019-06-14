Annual pickleball tournament brings crowd to Twin falls

An annual tournament is bringing pickleball enthusiasts to Twin Falls June 13-15.

The second annual Twin Falls Father's Day Bash is put on by the Pickleball Association of Twin Falls, using their new courts that were completed last year.

Last year’s tournament saw 97 athletes compete, and the association president Jill Skeem told KMVT that this year they have 138 people competing.

Skeem also said that most of the participants are from out of the area.

“It brings people from all over, we have people from Mesquite, Nevada, from Utah, from Boise, Burley," Skeem said. "So it's been a great tournament. A lot of fun. It's a great game."

Skeem also told KMVT that the money from the tournament will be used to continue to update the complex.

“We'd like to add shade, we'd love to have updated bathrooms, we'd love to have, you know, water fountains where we could fill up our water bottles," she said. "We'd love to have a place for backpacks, so we can hang our backpacks. So there's a lot of things you can do."

Skeem also said that they see players of all ages, ranging from 10 to 87, and calls it the fastest growing sport in America. She also hopes the tournament continues to grow in size each year.