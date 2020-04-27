Anti-government activist Bundy protests at officer's home

File - In this Dec. 20, 2017 file photo, Ammon Bundy walks out of a federal courthouse in Las Vegas. It's been nearly three years since Bundy, 43, led a group of protesters to occupy the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, first in protest of the government's treatment of a fellow ranching family, then in protest of federal land ownership. Bundy said his priority now is spending time with his wife and six children. But remnants of the standoffs still bubble up each day. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Posted:

MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was one of several dozen protesters who showed up at a southwestern Idaho police officer's home after the officer took into custody an activist at a city playground closed because of the coronavirus.

The protesters at the officer's home on Tuesday are angry with Republican Gov. Brad Little's stay-at-home order.

Meridian has closed at least some portions of parks. Anti-vaccine activist Sara Brady, 40, was one of several parents who went to the closed playground on Tuesday and refused to follow an officer's instruction to leave, then told the officer to arrest her.

She has been charged with trespassing.

 
