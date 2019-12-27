According to the Pew Research Center, anxiety and depression is on the rise in America's youth.

Anxiety and depression: A major problem among teens (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

The Pew research study reveals that 70% of teens say that anxiety and depression is a major problem where they live.

In Idaho, a youth risk behavior survey presents that 22% of students say they have seriously considered suicide.

Putting you first KMVT sat down with Clinical Psychologist Brian Olsen of St Luke's, to find out why he believes this increase is occurring.

"Sometimes when we are so involved with technology and we don't have that one on one human to human contact, it makes a difference in terms of increasing, making us more likely to experience distress or not be able to have those interpersonal connections that help us," said Olsen.

He goes to say that there are a multitude of reasons why this increase is happening, and that technology might also be helping break down the stigma of mental health and more people are coming forward now then ever before.