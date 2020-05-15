Apart on Mother's Day

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some of us may have to be separated from our moms on Mother's Day. So, we spoke with licensed professional counselor, Craig Nebeker, who gives us some coping mechanisms to deal with this new reality.

A good thing to do is to remember past memories and write them down in a card, you can send that card to mom. By showing appreciation to those times, you won’t see the glass as half empty but you’ll see the glass as half full.

It’s also important to create new and happy memories with the family that you have currently. Even if it's only you and your child, your pets or even just yourself. Another tip is by serving others, that can help you not feel so alone on that day.

“I think even if you don’t have somebody, you can still reach out to somebody else’s mother. Maybe they can’t reach out to their mothers or their kids. You’ll be able to make their day,” said Nebeker. “So, reach out and serve others, we live in a world where people don’t get to take advantage of those opportunities. Right now, we have opportunities to serve others.”

Nebeker adds, technology is a tool that we can use to our advantage to still feel connected to our moms, on Mother’s Day.

