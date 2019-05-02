Applications for controlled hunts for deer, elk and more open

Idaho Department of Fish and Game opened one of their more popular controlled hunt applications Wednesday.

The applications are for hunters hoping to get deer, elk, pronghorn and some bears this fall. The time is now for those interested to put in an application and hopefully get lucky.

There are hunts available over the counter, Craig White, the regional supervisor said, however, there are "prized controlled hunts" that need an application.

"These are usually antlered tags, these are doe and buck tags and they’re highly prized tags so people really get excited," he said.

This year, White said they aren't accepting applications through the mail anymore.

"We would take the application postmarked up til June 5, sometimes it would take a week or so before we get those applications so it actually slowed down the process," White said.

So hunters interested have the options of going into the fFsh and Game office, a licensed vendor or applying for it online.

"We want to remind people that we do send out a courtesy postcard, letting people know, it's a courtesy, it's something that can be lost in the mail, so if you put in, make sure you either call in the office, put in, go online and verify," White urged.

In order to apply for this controlled hunt, make sure to have a hunting license for this year.

The application period ends June 5 and drawing winners will be notified by at least July 10.