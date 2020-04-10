April is Autism Awareness Month, which is a month dedicated to raising awareness and knowledge about autism.

1 in 54 children are diagnosed with autism.

Autism affects human behaviors such as social interaction, communication, and relationships with others to name a few.

In the month of April, there are usually events to bring awareness, but this year those have been cancelled.

"They are going to demonstrate that some social communication, social interaction deficit so a lot of our kiddos they have a hard time with those non written social rules that everyone just knows and follows. So sometimes they are labeled as the bad kid because they don't look you in the eyes when they are talking to you, they don't look at you at all," said Jessica Cook, a pediatric occupational therapist at St. Luke's Magic Valley.

Children with autism also have a very hard time with changes in routine or their normal schedule.