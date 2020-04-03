April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which Ronald Reagan designated in 1983.

It's a month dedicated to raising awareness and preventing child abuse.

The St. Luke's Magic Valley CARES program manager says that 1 in 10 children will be abused by the time they turn 18.

Many people worry about strangers, but according to the latest facts only 10% of child abuse cases are from people that the child doesn't know.

It is more commonly family members, teachers, or neighbors, people that the children trust.

The very first thing that we can do to help prevent child abuse is talk to our kids, really stress the importance of talking to our children, talking to them about their bodies, talking to them about face touching, trusting their gut instinct, if something doesn't feel right, then it probably isn't right," said Sylvia Renova Gaxiola, the St. Luke's Magic Valley CARES Program Manager.

She also says it's important to be the person that your child can come to with any kind of concern or question that they might have.