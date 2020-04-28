Archway installed overnight across Shoshone Street in Twin Falls

On Tuesday morning, drivers down Shoshone Street in Twin Falls may have noticed something new crossing the road.

A 113-foot, 30 ton steel arch that looks like the Perrine Bridge was installed over Monday night by Lytle Signs. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)

The Twin Falls Archway Project has been installed, and KMVT has been following this story for months.

A 113-foot, 30 ton steel arch that looks like the Perrine Bridge was installed overnight by Lytle Signs. The project is a collaboration of multiple efforts.

"There was a city committee that wanted to do an arch and they had an opening design contest for it. And I was chosen for the majority of the design and then Paula Brown Sinclair was the other designer that worked with me," said JD Bryan, a Twin Falls resident who was a part of the project.

On Monday night, an oversize truck hauled the 60,000-pound arch from K and T steel, where the archway was built, to the City Park. The streets were closed and a crane raised the arch into place.

"Take our corners and our corners shouldn’t be too bad, this one is going to be the worst one, making sure we get out," said Dominic Gabiola, the driver of the oversize truck, who motioned to one of the first turns the truck would have to make beginning its trek downtown. "This trailer should steer right around, but if not, there is a remote we can plug in and steer the trailer. All the axles on the trailer steer."

Installation by Lytle Signs took until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Electronic displays will be installed on the arch. The boards will display messages, notifications and welcome people to Twin Falls. More work is needed, but the project is mostly complete.

"I’m very excited about this," Bryan said. "This is very impressive. When I saw the four uprights go up about four weeks ago, I was going, 'Wow, this is going to be a big thing.'"

All the roads that were closed for the instillation opened Tuesday at 7 a.m.

