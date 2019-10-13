Ariz. school bus driver slams on brakes, sending 11-year-old boy flying into windshield

A school bus driver in Arizona faces child abuse charges after police say she slammed on the brakes, injuring an 11-year-old boy.

Bus driver Jamie Tellez faces four charges, including child abuse. The school district placed her on unpaid administrative leave, and she will be recommended for termination at an upcoming meeting. (Source: Mesa Police/CNN)

Bus driver Jamie Tellez was arrested on four charges, including child abuse, following an Oct. 4 incident in which an 11-year-old boy was injured when she abruptly stopped the bus.

According to court documents, Tellez “became upset when a boy threw a piece of paper and missed the garbage can.” That boy, 10, and a second, 11, were in the front seat of the bus, to the right of the driver’s seat.

Footage from bus surveillance cameras shows Tellez threaten the 10-year-old with expletive-filled language. She then slams on the brakes, flinging the 11-year-old forward and into the windshield.

Court documents say the 11-year-old hit his head against the windshield, leaving a large crack. He suffered injuries to his head and hip.

Tellez did not check on the boy or seek medical attention. She also did not notify his parents about the incident.

According to court documents, Tellez “admitted to abruptly stopping the bus out of anger” and using foul language in an interview with police.

Mesa Public Schools says it placed the bus driver on unpaid administrative leave. She will be recommended for termination at an upcoming meeting.

"Mesa Public Schools’ first priority is the safety and security of our students. The behavior and actions of Jamie Tellez while driving a district bus were inexcusable,” said a spokeswoman in a statement.

Tellez appeared in court and was released with an electronic monitoring device. She is due back in court Oct. 23.

