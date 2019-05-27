Ark owners suing insurance company over rain damage

In a case of irony, the owners of a giant ark in northern Kentucky have sued their insurance company over damage from heavy rains.

The lawsuit claims heavy rains in 2017 and 2018 caused a landslide at the Ark Encounter, which damaged a roadway. Those repairs cost $1 million.

Court documents say the insurance claim was initially denied, citing faulty craftsmanship.

After an appeal, the company agreed to pay only a small amount.

The lawsuit filed by Ark Encounter seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

The ark itself was not damaged.

