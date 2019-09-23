Army soldier had plans to make bomb, attack news network according to FBI

According to the FBI, an Army soldier had plans to build a bomb and target a news network or nearby cell tower.

Jarrett William Smith, 24, Fort Riley, Kansas, is charged with one count of distributing information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction.

According to undercover agents, Smith posted on Facebook that he wanted to go to Ukraine to fight with a paramilitary group called the Azov Battalion.

Court papers say Smith also suggested targeting a major news network with a car bomb. The news network was not identified.

Smith also offered to teach other Facebook users how to make bombs “in the style of the Afghans.”

On Aug. 19, Smith told an undercover agent he was looking for "radicals" like himself and he talked about killing far-left-leaning "antifa" activists, destroying nearby cell towers or a local news station.

He described how to make a car bomb with mostly household items that would be triggered by calling a cellphone.

In an interview before his arrest, Smith told investigators he knows how to make improvised explosives devices and that he routinely provides instruction on building them. He stated he did this to cause "chaos."

If convicted, Smith could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

