Arrest made in fatal Colorado mall shooting

Authorities say police have arrested 18-year-old Kamyl Xavier Garrette in a mall shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy in a Denver suburb.

Police said one person was killed in a shooting in a Colorado mall Friday. (Source: KCNC/CNN)

The suspect’s capture was announced the day after the Friday shooting inside a J.C. Penney store at the Town Center at Aurora mall.

The gunfire sent shoppers fleeing for safety and led police to order people to shelter in place until they determined there was no active shooter.

It’s the second shooting this month at the mall, which is in the same city where a gunman opened fire in a movie theater in 2012, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more.

