Art Organization across the Magic Valley adapt to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many art organizations throughout the country, Broadway has stopped their performances until at least Labor Day, and in the Magic Valley many concerts and events have been postponed.

Although music and the arts might not be at the forefront of peoples' minds throughout the coronavirus pandemic, groups across the Magic Valley have still been working hard on their programs.

"Well soon we have art in the park and kids art in the park, which is in the end of July and then after that we have Thousand Springs Art Festival, which is another big one that people love to have, so and those are both outdoor venues which is wonderful," said Erik Allen, the executive director of the Magic Valley Arts Council.

The Magic Valley Symphony has had to cancel their upcoming concerts.

"We had one rehearsal at the beginning of March for our April concert and we were told to stay home and we did, but we had a whole 20/21 season planned and it looks to be really exciting but at this point we just don’t know," said Ted Hadley, the director of the Magic Valley Symphony.

Although all the musicians have been practicing at home, it’s not the same.

"You know as a musician, you can make beautiful music by yourself, but it’s just exponentially better to make music together with somebody, and especially in the symphony when you have so many different instruments blended together on this amazing music that was composed by so many amazing people," Hadley said.

The Magic Valley Arts Council has had to reschedule some of their events, like Art and Soul, but they are glad the community continues to support them.

"We are very lucky, our donors, our community supporters and our members have been just wonderful, backing us and supporting us in any way they could," Allen said.

And they look forward to being able to be together again.

"With all my heart I want to get back and make music," Hadley said.