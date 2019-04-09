Art and Soul competition to award $43k in prizes

The 9th Annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley is underway.

Artists are competing for more than $43,000 in prize money.

Check out our display in front of the KMVT studios on Blue Lakes Boulevard.

It's titled "Crown Jewel" and the artist is Jeff Jentzsch from Rupert. It's described as a gothic steampunk style gazebo made of items found from farms and old homes. It's mostly metal, but includes other materials as well. Be sure to check it out when it's lit up at night!

Most of the items in the competition are up for sale and can be found at various storefronts throughout the community.

The competition features more than 300 artists from around the globe and runs through April 27.