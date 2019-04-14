Art and Soul in full swing, artist presents 'western style' sculpture

A three-dimensional buffalo bull sculpture stands on the corner of Main Avenue East in front of Petro's Texaco, as the the artist finishes up the final touches on it, people stop by and take a glance.

"This is my real first attempt of a real western art piece," said Nevada artist Peter Hazel.

Hazel is participating for the The 9th Annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley making it his third time.

Hazel said it took about five months to create the ceramic, mosaic sculpture.

"We handmade 150,000 little tiles on this whole structure," he said.

Hazel wasn't as lucky the last two years but hopes taking a new approach on his art piece will take a winning spot.

"I want to do something outrageous. It's a fun little community and looking forward to hanging out here in town for a couple of days," Hazel said.

Several pieces are placed around the Magic Valley and the competition will run through April 27.