Art at CSI

For artists, earning an at art degree demonstrates advanced abilities in an art specialty field, such as graphic design, painting and drawing, or visual communications.

Completion of the Visual Art program gives students the theoretical and practical foundation necessary to move into the final two years of a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in many areas of Visual Arts, including painting, drawing, design, ceramics, photography, printmaking, and sculpture.

We take you to the College of Southern Idaho and the various arts classes it offers with a interview with CSI photography professor, Ben Lustig.

