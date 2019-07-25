Art in the Park happening this weekend

The Magic Valley Arts Council invites you to be a Celebrity Judge during the 60th anniversary of Art in the Park, July 25-27 in Twin Falls City Park. With more than 30 artists and craftsman booths, Art in the Park opens Thursday, July 25 from 6-8 pm. Bring a lawn chair as the Twin Falls Municipal Band performs in City Park at 7:30 pm.

Executive Director of Magic Valley Arts, Carolyn White

The Friday Food Truck Fest will be from 11 am—2 pm, where local vendors battle for bragging rights as Celebrity Judges and the public vote for their favorites. The fun continues during the Wine Down Welcome Reception from 5-7 pm with a wine and beer garden, live music, great food, artist demonstrations and activities. The Twin Falls Public Library hosts a Street Dance beginning at 8 pm.

