The Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft present The Art of the Gift: Authors & Artisans on the Rim, Saturday, December 7 from 10 am to 3 pm at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Just in time for the gift-giving season, this Premiere Gift and Book Fair features 15 Local Authors & 35 Local Artisans. Shoppers will find unique hand-made gifts, ceramics, furniture, jewelry, paintings, photography, and woodwork. Admission is Free.

Local authors featured are Kirk Anderson, Liyah Babayan, Lejla Becirovic, Jane Bennett Munro, Rebecca Bischoff, Sharon Farsijani, Page Geske, Shari Hart, Stephen Hartgen, Linda Lantzy, David Mensing, Jill Skeem, Cindy Staples, Bev Stone, and Julie Weston.

Featured artists are Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art members Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Kim Critchfield, Joyce Deford, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, Leon Smith and Judy Therrien. Special Guest Artists are Mandi Ayers, Angela Batchelor, Iris Boyd, Ronda Cutlip, Gary Dempsay, Ashley Dubois, Brenda Ford, Kathy Hanson, Lynnae Hymas, Cory King, Dick & Judy Morris, Allison Meyerhoff, J. C. Olmstead, Ken Patterson, Tim Pryor, and Gene Sherman.

For more information call 734-ARTS (2787)