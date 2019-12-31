2019 holiday season winds down, number of gift returns and exchanges boom at stores

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 9:01 AM, Dec 31, 2019

TWIN FALLs, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Although the pre-Christmas 2019 holiday shopping season is coming to end, retailers aren't exactly expecting to see a drop in shoppers before the year is up. In fact, Dec. 26 ranks as the busiest shopping days of the year, just behind Black Friday, and the last Saturday before Christmas.

Dec. 26 ranks as the third busiest shopping day of the year just behind Black Friday and the last Saturday before Christmas. (KMVT/KSVT)

KMVT got a lot people doing returns for clothes that wouldn't fit, the wrong games," said Lee Anderson, the store director for Target in Twin Falls. "We also see a lot of traffic for Christmas clearance and things like getting the wrapping paper for next year."

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus