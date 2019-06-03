Authorities euthanize grizzly bear in northern Idaho

Idaho officials say they euthanized a 240-pound male grizzly bear in northern Idaho after it killed seven sheep.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game in a news release Monday says the bear was killed Saturday near the town of Copeland in Boundary County.

The state agency says the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took part in the killing of the bear that's federally protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Officials say the same bear was captured in 2018 and relocated to the Cabinet Mountains near the Idaho-Montana border after harassing livestock and raiding orchards.

Officials say the bear was fitted with a GPS collar that was used to confirm it killed the sheep.

