Authorities report more pronghorn killed in train accident

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is reporting an additional 32 pronghorn have been killed in a second train accident in eastern Idaho.

A train collided with 64 pronghorn Feb. 3 killing 45 on impact and severely injuring another 19 in the same area near Hamer, Idaho.

KBOI reports that authorities gave a second update Friday that an additional 32 were struck by a train in a second incident.

Fish and Game staff were in the area on a continued search for a pronghorn that was reportedly hung up in a fence the evening before when officials made the discovery.

Staff found five severely injured pronghorns with which were "dispatched." Another 27 appeared to have been killed instantly by the collision.

“We are committed to continue working with the railroad and others to mitigate the situation and find solutions going forward,” said James Brower spokesman for the department, in a news release.

All salvageable meat was donated to needy families around the region.