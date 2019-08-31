1 reportedly dead, multiple people injured in active shooting in Texas; suspect taken into custody

A spokesman for the City of Odessa has confirmed to CNN that one person has been killed in an active shooting situation in Texas on Saturday.

Devin Sanchez, a spokesman for the City of Odessa, said there were 10 confirmed injuries, and possibly up to 20 people have been injured.

One of the people shot is a law enforcement officer.

The City of Midland said authorities have taken a suspect into custody at the Cinergy of Midland.

Twenty injuries have been reported in connection to the shooting, according to the City of Odessa.

According to the City of Midland, a suspect shot a trooper in the westbound lanes of I-20 and shot several people afterwards.

Gray affiliate KOSA has a bureau in the Music City Mall and were asked to evacuate as they were broadcasting live, reporting on the situation. They are now back on the air.

From the City of Midland: “We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors.”

USPS has recalled its vehicles to help authorities track down the suspect.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is urging people to avoid I-20 in Odessa, Midland and Big Spring as authorities search for a suspect who has shot several people including an officer.

The City of Odessa is also urging the public to stay inside their homes.

