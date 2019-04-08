Avalanche hits two homes near Ketchum

Update:

Blaine County is under avalanche warning after a second one occur on Warm Springs Road west of Ketchum about 6:45 p.m..

Image courtesy Blaine County Sheriff's Office of avalanche near Warm Springs Road and Whipsaw Lane that hit two house Monday.

They asked residents who live in avalanche prone areas to maintain awareness.

ORIGINAL:

A large avalanche struck two homes Monday afternoon and reportedly caused major damage.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release Monday afternoon. The avalanche struck the homes near Warm Springs Road and Whipsaw Lane. The houses are believed to be unoccupied

The sheriff’s office asked people to stay out of the area as first responders assess the area.

Warm Springs Road is closed past Penny Lake to nonresidents. School buses were allowed access.

KMVT will update this story when more information becomes available.