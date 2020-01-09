Avalanche traps delivery truck, closes Wyoming pass

An avalanche trapped a delivery truck and closed a pass in western Wyoming.

The driver was alone in the truck and unhurt.

The slide happened around midday Thursday on Teton Pass near the Idaho line.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the avalanche onto Wyoming Highway 22 was 150 feet (50 meters) wide and 2-3 feet (1 meter) deep. Over a foot (30 centimeters) of snow has fallen over parts of the Teton Range.

The National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for the area.