Aveda Institute goes green for annual 'Trashion' show, participants strut recyclable garments

A way to help keep Idaho's lake and rivers clean, the Aveda Institute in Twin Falls hosted it's annual "Trashion" Show fundraiser on Monday.

Dozens of participants strutted recyclable, reused design garments to showcase in front of judges and describe their green-friendly piece.

It's the fifth time the beauty school hosted the event in an effort to raise money to go toward Idaho Rivers United, an organization who's mission is to restore and protect Idaho waters.

Some of the garments were made of newspapers, shopping bags, CDs, plastic, coffee filters and aluminum.