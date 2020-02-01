Avoid getting tackled by Super Bowl Scams

The excitement for the Super Bowl this weekend is building, and some scammers are getting excited to take advantage of unsuspecting fans.

The Better Business Bureau wants to remind fans both at home, and at the game in Miami that the high demand for NFL merchandise, creates the perfect environment for scammers to make a quick buck.

Many scammers are known to sell fake merchandise from third-party websites. The bureau reminds consumers to shop with a legitimate business. When purchasing super bowl merchandise they recommend to shop directly from the NFL website.

"We really want to encourage is people being smart consumers, and if you are dealing with an online retailer or a boutique that you have never used before, do a little research." said Jeremy Johnson, of the Better Business Bureau.

She goes on to say that consumers can always go to BBB.org and see if the retailer has a profile, and to take the time to read reviews to make sure that you don't get taken advantage of.