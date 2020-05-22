Avoiding COVID-19 test kit scams

As health officials confirm that COVID-19 cases are expected to rise, a scam alert has been released regarding fake at home coronavirus tests.

The South Central Public Health District, told KMVT at home COVID-19 test kits are not synced up with state monitoring systems.

There are some FDA approved at home COVID-19 test kits.

However, public information officer for the health district Brianna Bodily said, even if you do choose to buy an at home test kit, the health district cannot be notified if you were to test positive, because these tests have not been approved as a verified source.

“Go ahead and do it if you want to, but don't consider the results of that test conclusive. If you want to use it as a screening test go ahead, but if you really want to know if you have COVID-19 go to your medical provider, get a test through them instead,” said Bodily.

If you are able to use an FDA approved at home test, beware of the several scammers out there, who may be trying to take advantage of you. KMVT also spoke with the Better Business Bureau who explained how fake COVID-19 tests could be advertised through robocalls, and online.

“As people are being approached with these tests. They are being given misinformation on how the result will be given, and also showing them that they have already had it and have recovered. Which can give people a false sense of security, so the best thing to do is to talk to your physician and to do your research,” said Jeremey Johnson with the Better Business Bureau

Johnson states as of right now the Food and Drug Administration has sent more than 50 warnings to companies in order for them to stop selling these types of tests.

Additional information on protecting personal information is available at bbb.org.