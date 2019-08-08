Avoiding getting too hot in the summer could save your life

Even though it might not be that hot out Wednesday, summer is not over yet.

The elderly have a hard time reacting to the heat. Whether it is the different medications that they are on, or just forgetting to turn on the air conditioning, the heat can be deadly for some people.

“As far as a national disaster goes, the leading cause of death for American’s is heat,” Shawna Wasko from the Office on Aging said.

For older people the heat can be very dangerous, they could forget to drink fluids, or they could not afford to turn on their air conditioning.

“I know my mother, I’ll say, 'Have you drank anything today?' She has Alzheimer’s, and she'll say, 'I don't remember,'” Wasko said.

For those who can't afford to get air conditioning, the South Central Community Action Partnership can help.

“We have a small grant, and it's a limited amount, of ACs that we have. It’s a first come, first serve basis, but they can call our office,” Rodney Burk, from the South Central Community Action Partnership said.

During the day, people can go to places such as the Twin Falls Senior Center or a grocery store, just to get a break from the heat.

“I tell people even if they don't you know I tell them. You know, try to get somewhere where you can stay cool, because that is a crisis when it's a 100 degrees out for people,” Burk said.

Wasko said there are 16 senior centers in the Magic Valley and people can utilize a their local center as a place to cool off and socialize.

“Most of them open around 10 or 11 and they are there all the way through lunch, and usually afterwards they have some activities, and that really is your hot part of the day,” Wasko said.

Wasko also says that checking up on your neighbors in the heat could potentially save their life.