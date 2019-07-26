Magic Valley residents are facing a heat wave next week as we wrap up July an head into August.

Avoiding heat illness during hot summer months (KMVT/Jake Manuel Brasil)

A third year resident at St. Luke's Magic Valley says heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, but it’s important to identify the warning signs and to react swiftly and appropriately when they arise.

"I would say at least every hour I would say to check in with your kids or with their practice," said Dr. Tony Blankers, family medicine. "Trying to keep it at least that but the hotter it is the more frequent it needs to be."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on average, over 600 people die from complications related to extreme heat each year in the United States - more than tornadoes, hurricanes, flooding, lightning or any other weather event combined.

"If they pass it out, the best thing you can do is lay them flat and elevate their legs to try and get their blood flow back to their vital organs like their heart and their brain," said Dr. Blankers. "Usually that is enough to bring them around."

Road workers know first hand how quickly things can turn from summery to blistering.

"When I first started this I had no idea what I was doing," said Cliff Lockhart, roadside supervisor. "I had no idea what the elements was going to be like. You get out here and you stand in a little 6 foot section for 8 to 10 hours and think that one bottle of water is plenty.. it's not."

Cliff Lockhart has been working with Road Work Ahead for seven years. He tells us it's not a job for the faint of heart.

"What we are doing on a 90 degree temperature day with absolutely no wind, the asphalt is 150," said Lockhart. "So we are not only getting the heat from straight down but we are getting the heat from above, so we got to make sure we got the proper attire on."

He's watched his co-workers suffer the effects of heat illness.

"Their words started getting slurry," said Lockhart. "One of them started to get sick to their stomach complaining that they were going to throw up."

Be on the lookout for some of the common symptoms like headache, dizziness, vomiting, confusion and cramping. Seek medical attention right away.

"If you can get cold towel and soak their head arms hands and legs in that and certainly if you have a bath or some sort of tub, an ice would bath would be perfect," said Dr. Blankers. "Dunk them in that."

Heat exhaustion is the precursor to heatstroke and is a direct result of the body overheating. These symptoms may develop over time or come on suddenly, especially during or following periods of prolonged exercise.

"I was working on a job in Mountain Home and it was 103 degrees outside and we had a couple of flaggers outside," said Lockhart. "Again, the young ones that think one bottle of water is plenty they ended up being sick for several days. Heat exhaustion can turn into heat stroke real quick heat stroke is not fun it will hurt you and it stays with you forever."

Some of the more susceptible demographics include, elderly and athletes. It's also important to check all of your medications to see if any of them might deplete your fluids.