BASE jump competition canceled, Southern Idaho Tourism explains why

A BASE jumping competition that was supposed to take place in a few weeks has been canceled.

The event, called Wings for Love World BASE Jump competition, was supposed to be a first of its kind event, taking place over 4 days in the middle of September, and would bring jumpers from around the world, all to celebrate base jumping.

There also would have been live music.

KMVT caught up with Melissa Barry, the executive director of Southern Idaho Tourism, who explained to that it was a hard decision to cancel the event.

“Our organization operates a grant, and that grant is designed so we can bring in overnight stays. And as our board was looking through kind of what we were seeing, you know, reservation wise, and what kind of talk there was out there, we just realized that it wasn't necessarily fulfilling the needs of the grant, and it was a very hard decision, you know, our board talked about it for a long time,” Barry stated.

Barry also said that those who had registered to jump will be getting a refund, however, it may take a few days, and they will be contacting them directly.