California man dies BASE jumping at Perrine Bridge

A 38-year-old man from California was pronounced dead shortly after 12 p.m. Monday, when the individual's parachute deployed late after performing a jump at the Perrine Bridge.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said the man was jumping simultaneously with his wife, who made a safe landing. The man, landed in the water and was pulled to the shore by kayakers who started CPR on the man. Twin Falls County Sheriff's deputies and Magic Valley Paramedics responded in a boat and assisted in CPR, but the man was pronounced dead.

“So about 12:15 p.m., we responded to the Perrine Bridge for report of a base jumper that had jumped off the Perrine Bridge and had a late deployment of their shoot,” said Ron Aguirre, battalion chief with the Twin Falls Fire Department. “Our crews responded and we sent half our crews to Centennial, the other half to the top so we could get the best birds eye view."

William Zekial, a witness who said he the saw incident unfold, described seeing a pair of individuals jump from the Perrine Bridge at the same time, and that one person's chute deployed and they landed safely. While the other person's opened shortly before the water and that they landed near bank.

“We watched a couple jump off the bridge together," Zekial said. “There were some younger kids that came running down, telling him she was in the water."

According to the press release from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Department, the BASE jumper hit the water with a partially deployed chute, and nearby kayakers pulled the man from the water to give him CPR. Deputies and Magic Valley Paramedics responded via boat, and assisted in performing CPR. The male, who's been identfied as Brandon John Chance from Oceanside, California was jumping simultaneously with his wife who made a safe landing.

Air St. Lukes, Twin Falls Police, the Twin Falls Department, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Department, and Magic Valley Paramedics all responded.