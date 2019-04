A 31-year-old Detroit man is recovering after a BASE jumping mishap Friday at about noon at the Perrine Bridge.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said the man's parachute partially deployed and he hit the water hard.

Someone in a nearby boat called 911 and quickly took him to the docks at Centennial Waterfront Park where he was met with paramedics.

The man was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley with nonlife-threatening injuries.