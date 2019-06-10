BASE jumper taken to hospital after 'hard landing'

A BASE jumper who had a hard landing after jumping from the Perrine Bridge Monday afternoon went to the hospital to be checked by medical personnel.

Lori Stewart, with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, said five to six people put the BASE jumper on a backboard and loaded them on a boat to the Centennial Park boat docks.

She said the jumper went to the hospital in a private vehicle. Emergency crews were cancelled before they arrived.

The condition of the BASE jumper was not available.

KMVT will update this story if more information becomes available.

