BB gun confiscated at Canyon Ridge High School, classes resume

Twin Falls Police quickly located and confiscated a CO2 BB gun that was found at Canyon Ridge High School on Thursday.

A Twin Falls School District news release said the BB gun was located in a student’s car in the parking lot during lunch. Under school disciplinary policy, the BB gun is classified as a weapon.

Spokeswoman Eva Craner said in the alert on the high school's website there was no threat to any students at the time and school resumed classes.

The district will follow its disciplinary policy and applicable laws for handling the students in question. Due to student privacy laws, the district will not release the identity of the students involved.