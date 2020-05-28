BBB warns about fake coupons as stores reopen

With more people at home these days and businesses starting to reopen, Facebook scams are on the rise.

You might have been forced to work from home, but scammers aren't taking that into consideration with Facebook scams popping up again.

Jeremy Johnson with the Better Business Bureau says they see a lot of fake coupons for stores like Costco, Bath and Body Works or Starbucks.

Oftentimes, they'll look like they're offering a certain amount of money off a purchase, but it's a fake.

And there's some ways you can avoid falling for it.

"Be skeptical. when you see that deal that looks too good to be true, it often is," Johnson said. "And be very careful to realize that many business's logos and images can be taken and reused, and so that can be a counterfeit ad. So it's definitely something you want to look at and make sure is authentic."

Johnson also says it's always good to call the store to check the legitimacy of the coupon, or to check the stores website, as coupons will show up there as well.